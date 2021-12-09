Donna Marie Morris, age 83, of Sugar Run, PA passed away Wednesday morning, December 8, 2021 at the Troy Community Hospital surrounded by her family.
Donna was born on October 26, 1938 in Towanda, PA the daughter of the late George and Hazel Adams Way. She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School.
She married Robert “Bob” Paul Morris on August 9, 1958 and together had three children. She was a housewife and homemaker for her family.
Donna was a member of the Sugar Run Presbyterian Church, Order of the Eastern Star #70 Meshoppen (formerly Wyalusing) Chapter. Donna was a past District President and present Historian of Bradford, Potter, Tioga County Council. She was a paid up for life and 63-year member of Wyalusing American Legion Auxiliary Unit 534 where she served in many offices and was currently the chaplain and a member of the 8&40. She enjoyed baking pies, cookies, and cakes, sewing personalized projects for her family and friends and playing BINGO. She took great pleasure going to the casinos. Most of all she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob Morris; her children and spouses, James Robert Morris (Susan), of Pine Valley, NY, Cathy Franklin (Dean) of Wyalusing, PA, and Paula Berube (Donald) of Sugar Run, PA; her grandchildren, Holly Daly (Tom) of Lake Placid, NY, Matthew Morris (Laura) of Philadelphia, PA, Heather Morris of Sea Tac, WA, Jason Franklin (Haley) of Dushore, PA, and Josh Franklin of Laceyville, PA; her great-grandchildren, Aspen and Jase Franklin of Dushore, PA and Liam and Lex Franklin of Laceyville, PA; her siblings Deanna McGavin (Donna’s twin) of Cogan Station, PA, David Way (Ruth) of Shady Side, MD, Tom Way (Susan) of Lawton, OK, Kay Mohney of Dunkirk, MD, Lynell Whitnack of South Williamsport, PA, and Robert “Ruby” Way (Kay) of Wyalusing, PA; her brothers/sisters-in-law, Richard and Ruth Morris of Sayre, PA, Rose Huffman of Laceyville, PA, Ron and Connie Morris of Aurora, CO, Roy and Beverly Morris of Bangor, PA, Rozella and Al Pelton of Herbert, NC, Rebecca and Harry Durham of Newmanstown, PA, and Raymond and Vickie Morris of Penn Yan, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Bill Mohney, Clayton McGavin, and John Huffman.
A private service will be held for Donna at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at the Quicks Bend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donna’s name to the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, 68 Franklin Drive, Sugar Run, PA 18846.
