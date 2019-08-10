Donna Marjorie Darrow, 88, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, formerly of Smithfield Township, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township. Donna was born in Sayre, on Dec. 2, 1930, the daughter of Raymond Howard Mann and Agnes Christine Hurst Mann. Donna achieved her Master’s degree in Home Economics and later served as a First Lieutenant with the U.S. Air Force at the Elgin Air Force Base Hospital in Elgin, Florida. Donna owned and operated her licensed personal care home in Smithfield Township for a number of years. She was a faithful parishioner of Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda.
Donna was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Darrow on April 6, 1994 and stepson, James R. Darrow on March 4, 2001.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1 Main Street, Towanda, with Rev. Canon Maureen AtLee Hipple, Rector as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Christ Church Columbarium. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.