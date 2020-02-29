Donnie M. (Powell) Apgar, 84, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. She was born on Oct. 1, 1935 in Andrews, South Carolina, and was retired from the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (DOJ) where she was a former head of Criminal Intelligence Unit. Donnie was a world traveler with her job, enjoying the ocean and fine dining when she could. She also loved camping and boating, watching football, baseball, hockey, and NASCAR. She was also a member of the Ridgebury Sportsman’s Club.
Donnie loved her family more than anything and is survived by her son, Keith (Heidi) Apgar of Gillett; her grandchildren, Jason, Jessie, and Dana Apgar and her two nephews, Gary McCormick and Stephen Heins. She was preceded in death by her father, Milton; mother, Bessie and her sister, Jeannette.
Services will be at the convenience of Donnie’s family. The Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
