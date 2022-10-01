DonRoy E. “Woody” Arnold, 76, formerly of Center Valley, died Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. DonRoy was born in Upper Saucon Twp. on October 23, 1945 to the late Charles E. and Augusta M. (Webster) Arnold. He served our country faithfully in the US Navy during Vietnam War. Woody worked in the Maintenance Department at Pillsbury Foods for 25 years.
Surviving are siblings Pauline G. Fogel of Center Valley, Warren H. (Carieann) Arnold of Rome. Predeceased by 8 siblings. Graveside services were on the 30th of September at Bingen Sunrise Memorial Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
