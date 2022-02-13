Dora Alta Bloom Hibbard, 99, formerly of Monroeton, PA went home to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, February 11, 2022, from the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Dora was born October 28, 1922, in Grampian, Clearfield County, PA the daughter of Millard and Sophia Sheesley Bloom. During World War II, Dora worked for Goodrich of DuBois, PA and also on the family farm at Grampian. On July 31, 1952, she married Otis E. Hibbard at the Bloom Family Farm, and the couple later moved to Evergreen, PA where they began operating their own farm. Dora was employed by the Marie Foyle Home in Towanda and by the Elder Guild in Towanda for a number of years. Dora enjoyed gardening and especially quilting. She created quilts that have traveled around the world over the years. Dora loved the Lord and was a devoted member of the Evergreen Christian Church and Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Dora’s family includes her children, Phillip D. (Bonnie) Hibbard of Madisonville, PA, Gordon D. (Janet) Hibbard of Lincoln, Missouri, Myrna I. Walker of Towanda, Myra J. (Ralph) McNeal of Towanda, grandchildren, Matthew, Cassandra, Calista, Michael, Amy, and Fred, 7 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Dora was predeceased by her husband, Otis E. Hibbard in 1972, infant son, Norman Dale Hibbard in 1963, son-in-law, Mike Walker in 2017, and by 6 brothers, and 2 sisters.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Christian Church, Albany Township, PA with Pastor Michael Dodd officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Albany Township, PA.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Evergreen Christian Church, 103 North Street, New Albany, PA 18833 or to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 522 Old Mills Road, Towanda, Pa 18848 in memory of Dora A. Hibbard. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.