Doris Arline Meehan, 95, passed away Feb. 9, 2020. She was the daughter of Arthur Bentley and Elnora VanHorn Bentley. She was born April 6, 1924 in Lopez. She graduated from Lopez High School in 1941 and Dushore High School in 1942.
She held a variety of jobs throughout her life. She worked at Welden Sewing Factory, JCP, W.T. Grant, owned and operated the Pine Tavern in LaPorte, Meehan Co., The Card Shop in Towanda, and G.T.E. She is a member of the Mildred American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to spend time with family and friends. She and her husband Bob enjoyed camping and traveling and spending winters in Florida during their retirement years.
She married Robert E. Meehan on June 12, 1947 and celebrated their 67th anniversary in 2014. Bob died Nov. 15, 2014. She and Bob had a very blessed marriage. She is survived by her two children, James Robert Meehan and wife, Ann of Ulster and daughter, Karen Regina Meehan Tomlinson and husband, Theodore of LeRoy; four grandchildren, Kelly Tomlinson (David Brann), Robert Tomlinson, Michael Meehan (Janet) and Jennifer Switzer; six great-grandchildren, Sophie Liddy, Dylan Tomlinson, Tabitha Tomlinson, Emma Switzer, Hannah Switzer, Shelby Switzer; nephews, Robert (Mary) Guglielmi, William (Trish) Guglielmi, Joe (Bonnie) Gulick and niece, Julie (Rory) Carlesco; and special friend, Lorriane Wisnieski. She resided at the PCH in Towanda where the staff were wonderful to her, along with Guthrie Hospice.
She was preceeded by her parents, Arthur and Elnora Bentley; her first husband of only 11 months, Thomas Cahill, who died during WWII in Anzio, Italy; her husband of 67 years, Robert Meehan; her sister, Eleanor Gulick; her sisters-in-law, Regina Guglielmi; Arlene Spence and brothers-in-law, John (Nicker) Guglielmi and Victor Gulick.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Trinity Methodist Church, Monroeton, with Pastor Kitty Keller presiding. Guests will be received 11 a.m. to noon. Memorial service will be at noon with lunch following in the church social room.
Burial will be at Mt. Ash Cemetery in LaPorte.
Donations may be made to the Monroeton Public Library or charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences for the family may also be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
