Doris Canfield Williams, former well known resident of Wyalusing, PA, passed away on Friday morning, August 19, 2022, in Mesa, AZ.
Doris was born on November 27, 1935, in Terry Township, PA, a daughter of the late Olin J. and Lulu Hoover Canfield Sr. She graduated from the Laceyville High School, a member of the class of 1954. She married Neal E. “Red” Williams of Dornsife, PA, on December 4, 1963. They were married in the United Methodist Church, by the pastor, Rev. Richard Wenzel. Red predeceased her on Tuesday, March 22, 2011.
Doris began working for Sun Tube Co, in NJ, and later Bendix Corp. of South Montrose. She also worked for George’s Luncheonette for 3 years during high school, Twin Peaks for 3 years., Chattaway Restaurant for 4 years, Honchell’s for 9 years, and the Super Duper for 3 years.
She and Red started the area’s first self-service gas station in 1991, when they purchased property on route 6, and built what was known as “Red’s” Mobil Service Station. She worked with Red for 24 years, until they sold the station to Pen-Mart in 2001.
In September of 2018 Doris moved to Sun Lakes, AZ, to be near her special niece, Diane Betsko. She enjoyed many Christmas trips and cruises with her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Becky, and also enjoyed her many pets.
Doris loved knitting, baking, bowling, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a charter member of the Wyalusing Lioness’s Club and from 1977 to 2017 she volunteered at the Memorial Hospital Gift Shop in Towanda.
She was a member of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church.
Surviving are son Eric (Becky) Williams of Henderson, NV; nieces Diane (Bob) Betsko of Sun Lakes, AZ; and nephew Russ (Marilyn) Canfield of Laceyville.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Olin Canfield Jr. on November 27, 2006, and Harold Canfield, on Feb. 8, 2019, s sister-in-law, Shirley Ann Canfield on July 23, 2019, and by a niece Shirley Secules on July 5, 1983, and a nephew Roger D. Canfield, Sr., on November 21, 2013.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Wyalusing United Methodist Church with the Rev. Adam Barborich, her pastor, officiating. Interment will be private in the Wyalusing Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Red.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
