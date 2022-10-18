“Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her” — Proverbs 31:28
Mrs. Doris Elizabeth Reed Madill, age 91, of Weston, Bradford County, PA, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday evening, October 15, 2022.
Doris was born at home in Mehoopany, PA, on March 25, 1931, a daughter of the late Edward Reed Sr. and Bertha Mapleson Reed. She graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the class of 1949. Doris was a graduate of the Ridley Secretarial School and worked at the Guy F. Johnson Hudson Automobile Agency in Binghamton, NY. After one year, she left this job and worked for the Brewer-Titchner Corporation as a secretary for the next eight years.
She married William Brown Madill on May 28, 1960, in the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church. They celebrated 62 years of marriage this year. In early years, Doris and Bill lived in Sugar Run where they raised their family and would later move to Weston, PA, in 1988.
While her sons were young, she was a den mother for the Cub Scouts and was a former member of the Sugar Run Ladies Church Circle, where the ladies would host activities that benefited the Sugar Run Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and the Sugar Run Presbyterian Church. She also volunteered as a Docent, giving museum tours at the Towanda Museum. She served as secretary of the Riverside Cemetery Association for many years.
Doris enjoyed cooking and baking and everything she made was delicious, especially her pies and cinnamon buns. After Bill retired in February of 1991, they enjoyed traveling extensively all over the United States and abroad. Being a history buff spurred her interest in genealogy, especially researching her and Bill’s family history. Throughout her life, Doris was never without the loving companionship of a dog and most recently enjoyed the company of the family dog, Beau, who never left her side. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving: husband William “Bill” Madill at home; four sons and daughters-in-law Reed and Rose Madill of Montour Falls, NY; Mark and Judy Madill of Weston, PA; Drew and Carol Madill of Weston, PA; Brad Madill of Chandler, AZ; three grandchildren:Evan Madill, Whitney Madill, and Jade Madill; sister-in-law: Geraldine Madill of Tunkhannock, PA.
She is also survived by five step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters and their husbands, Gertrude and Harry Whipple and Ruth and Olin Eberlin, and three brothers and their wives, Lewis and Mahala Reed, Edward and Edith Reed, and James Reed, and a brother-in-law Joseph Madill.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 12:00 noon in the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. Jira Albers officiating. Interment will follow in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA.
Friends and family may call on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the start of the service at 12:00 noon at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris’s name to the Wyalusing Valley Museum Association, PO Box 301, Wyalusing, PA 18853, the Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
