Doris I. Vendeville, at age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the MM Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua. She was born in Towanda, to the late George and Elizabeth Ward. Doris is predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles P. Vendeville, her daughters, Colleen Baxter and Doreen Baxter Whitbeck and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Baxter. She is survived by her children, Larry Baxter and his wife, Ernestine, Barry Baxter, her grandchildren, Amy Whitbeck, Blake Baxter, Amanda Baxter, and her step-children, Barbie Travis, Charles Vendeville, Sandy Schmidt and Karen Markgraf, along with several great-grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To share a memory or a condolence please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.