It is with great sadness that the family of Doris J. Johnson announces her passing at home in Milan on Dec. 20, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on July 14, 1934 in Sayre to the late John J. and Lydia (nee Garris) Casselbury. Doris was a 1954 graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School, where she proudly performed as a drum majorette for six years. After high school, she worked as a seamstress for Sayre Lingerie for many years. Doris married Donald R. Johnson on Dec. 1, 1956.
Doris especially enjoyed gardening, attending auctions, and making arts and crafts, with her creations winning many awards at local fairs. But most of all, she loved her family.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Doris leaves behind her sons, Rodney D. (Alicia Downey) of Needham, Massachusetts, and Brian K. (Lisa) of Monroe, North Carolina; granddaughter, Ashley L. Johnson and great-grandson, Kaiden Johnson of Jacksonville, North Carolina; granddaughter, Fionnuala D. Johnson of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; special granddaughter, Jennifer Diaz (nee Franco) (Richard) of Leesville, Louisiana, and her daughters, Gabrielle and Sophia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Doris will be sadly missed.
The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre. Officiating the service will be Rev. Robert W. Martin. Interment will be in the Camptown Cemetery, Camptown. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Doris J. Johnson.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
