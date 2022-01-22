Doris Jane Wilcox Hugo, age 93, of New Albany PA, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Guthrie Troy Hospital. Doris was born in Towanda PA on December 3, 1928, the daughter of Harry and Eloise Sheridan Wilcox of Monroeton. Doris’ father was the first forest ranger assigned to the newly built Kellogg Mt. fire tower and she loved exploring along with friends, the woods and creeks on the mountain. Since there wasn’t yet a house, they slept on the floor of the tower. While attending high school in Towanda, Doris and three of her friends worked at was to be Sylvania in later years, assembling detonators for bombs used in WWII. She went to work for Dunbar Lewis Feed Mill in Monroeton as a secretary, and after her marriage to Howard Hugo in 1951, she was employed by Lyle Wilcox Market, and in later years, for Browning Oil Co. in New Albany. She made many birthday and wedding cakes that were part of many lives in the New Albany area.
Doris was very active in the fire auxiliary, a cub scout leader, Jr Miss Judge, and was the town librarian for many years, which she loved very much. She had been active in the Memorial Hospital and was one of the founding members of Rainbows End, the second hand shop. Also known as a very knowledgeable local historian, she was a member of the Bradford Co. historical society. She was more than happy to share her research with whomever called upon her.
Doris is survived by her sons and spouses, Roger and Chris Hugo of Watkins Glen, NY, Ross and Clara Hugo of New Albany, PA, Brent and C. James Vanderpool Hugo of Monroeton, PA; grandchildren, Morgan (Brett T) Hugo Mapp of Philadelphia, Courtney (Ryan) Hugo Muldowney of Northumberland PA, Mason (Kileen Brown)Hugo of Monroeton; two great grandchildren, Brentlee and Layklee; a sister Sharon Goodstal of Swan Lake, NY, and a sister in law, Virginia Hugo of New Albany; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Howard in 2004.
Friends are invited to join the family at a graveside service on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Cemetery in New Albany, immediately followed by a luncheon to share memories, at the New Albany Social Hall, 134 Main St., New Albany, PA. Memorials in the name of Doris may be directed to the New Albany Fire Department, PO Box 167, New Albany PA 18833. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls, NY. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a “Candle of Remembrance”, please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
