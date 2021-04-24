Doris Jean Evans, 72, of Wellsburg passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Bryan Sr and Lila Webster Correll; her husband of 44 years, Clifford “Marty” Evans; brothers-in-law, Tim Gorman and Thomas Evans; and father and mother-in-law, Clifford and Betty Jean Evans.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Jennifer L. (Steven Wilson) Evans-Brown of Wellsburg; siblings, Jimmy (Dottie) Correll of Mainsburg, PA, Tim (Melissa) Correll of Milan, PA, Teresa Gorman of Elmira, NY and J.L. Correll of Waverly, NY; sister-in-law, Sandy (Ed) Sefcik of Waverly; family friends, Jonathan Foote of Wellsburg and Eric Brown of Ulster; beloved pets, Mater and Inky; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doris was born in Waverly, New York and was a 1966 graduate of Athens High School. She was also a graduate of Beardsleys School of Business in Elmira, New York and a graduate of a 520 hour course from Williamsport School of Commerce at Towanda, PA. Doris worked for years at Tioga General Hospital in the secretarial field and at St. Josephs Hospital in Elmira, NY and she also worked as a manager for Carr Mobile Home Service. She also worked as a telephone volunteer for a suicide help hot line in Elmira, NY, was a Sunday School Teacher for 2-5 year olds, worked at Athens Day Care and was a Girl Scout Leader. She loved to read, especially Daniele Steel books.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome, PA 18837. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome, PA 18837 with a luncheon to follow with all COVID-19 safety protocols to be followed. Memorial donations may be made to Jennifer Evans-Brown, 14 Main Street, Lot 302, Wellsburg, NY 14894. The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Doris’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
