Doris Jean Yocum Beideman, RN, 90, of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Rome, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Doris was born in Lebanon, on July 26, 1929, the daughter of Franklin Yocum and Bessie Weirich Yocum. She was a 1947 graduate of Lebanon High School and continued her education at the Lankenau School of Nursing, graduating with the class of 1950. Doris began her career as a Registered Nurse with the Lankenau Hospital, Wynnewood. On May 31, 1952, Doris married Robert I. Beideman in Lebanon. In following years, Doris continued her nursing career with the Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, Memorial Hospital and the Guthrie Clinic in Towanda, until retiring in 1999. Doris was a devoted member of the North Rome Wesleyan Church and served as a volunteer at the church school.
Surviving are her children, Debra Arnold of Rome, Karen Gardner and husband, Christopher Gardner of Brooklyn, New York, Leslie Beideman of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Nicole Arnold, Heather Johnson, Danielle Gardner, Matthew Beideman and Abigail Gardner Zuros and husband, Paul J. Zuros; and great-grandsons, Paulie, Francis, and Arthur Zuros.
In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, Robert I. Beideman Sr. on July 5, 2008; her son, Robert I. Beideman Jr. on Oct. 31, 2007; grandson, Christopher Gardner Jr. on July 15, 1984; and brother, Franklin Yocum Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the North Rome Wesleyan Church. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Darling Cemetery, Orwell Township, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 North Rome Road, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Doris. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.