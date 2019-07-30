Doris Lucinda (Woleslagle) Haven, 95, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 29, 2019 at the Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home where she resided for the past year. She was born May 31, 1924 in Troy, Pennsylvania to the late Guy and Lottie (Ellis) Woleslagle. Doris married Charles F. Haven in 1949 and resided on the family farm in Columbia Cross Roads until after his passing in 1986.
She was a graduate of Troy High School and was employed by JC Penney’s for many years.
Doris was a member of the Sylvania Presbyterian Church and also attended the Olde Covert Church on Armenia Mountain. She enjoyed volunteer work with the Troy Hospital Auxiliary, the Food Bank, the American Red Cross and the Presbyterian Ladies Aid Society.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Diane (Marcus) Patelunas of Elmira, New York; son, William Haven of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter-in-law, Delinda Mattison of Corning, New York; grandson, Marcus (Holly) Patelunas Jr.; granddaughters, Corina (Scott) Smith and Jill (William) Martin; six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doris was predeceased by brothers, Albert (Louise) Woleslagle and Ellis (June) Woleslagle; sisters, Sara (Richard) Shaffer, Helen (Elwyn) Wrisley, Mary Ella and infant June.
She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and a dear friend to many. She will be missed greatly. Arrangements are under the care of Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., Canton, Pennsylvania.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris’s name to the Sylvania Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 84, Sylvania, PA 16945 or the Olde Covert Church, 8698 Old State Road, Troy, PA 16947. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.