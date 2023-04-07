Doris Marshall Hatch, age 77 of Overton, PA passed away on April 4 2023 with her family by her side.
Doris was born in Dushore, daughter of Aloysius (Wishy) and Ruth Fulmer Marshall on October 28 1945.
She graduated from St. Basils School, Dushore, and Penn Tech college , Williamsport.
She was married to the late David Frank Hatch.
She worked as district tax collector for Towanda Area School, Director of Domestic Relations for Sullivan County , Americas Choice Real Estate , and Tax Collector for Overton Township.
She loved taking pictures and painting on any object, especially metal, and also loved going to and doing craft shows . She was also a member of the National Arts Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband David, parents Aloysius and Ruth and also a brother James Marshall.
Surviving are her daughter Linda (Randy) Raub , Forksville , two son’s Roger (Michelle) Hatch , Towanda , Craig (Debra) Hatch New Albany. grand children Christian Riebe, Crystal Riebe, and Alex Raub
great grandchildren Genevieve Riebe and Jeremiah Riebe, sisters Janet (late Sidney) Hatch, Janice ( Jack) Walsh, sister-in-law Joyce Arlu (late James) Ross, brother-in-law Robert (Virginia) Hatch and numerous niece’s, nephews, and cousins
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 :00 am Saturday April 15,2023 at St. Basils IHM Church Dushore PA. A viewing will be at the church starting at 10:00 am
Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Overton
Memorials can be sent to St. John Newman Shrine c/o St Basils IHM Parrish, Dushore and/or Sullivan County Library for continuation of art classes
