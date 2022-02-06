If our love could have saved you, you would have lived forever — Doris Parks, 88, of Sayre, Pa passed away at her home with her family at her side on Saturday morning, February 5th, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and under the guidance of Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
