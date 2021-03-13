Dorothea Helen Carson, 87, of Clearfield and formerly of Monroeton, PA, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Colonial Courtyard.
Helen was born Sept. 23, 1933 in Lock Haven, the daughter of Lloyd and Dorothy (Dullen) Calhoun.
She was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School.
Helen had worked for Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven and SEARS in Towanda, PA.
She was a member of the Monroeton United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir.
Helen also sang with the Susquehanna Singers and loved to square dance, read, cross stitch, play cards, camp and enjoyed her family.
Helen is survived by her five children; Jolene Vaow and her husband Delbert “Rick” of Clearfield, Craig Carson and his wife Jeri of New Carlisle, OH, Jeffrey Carson and his wife Chongsim of Fairborn, OH, Scott Carson and his wife Nancy of Cincinnati, OH and Michelle Armour and her husband Robert “Bob” of Harrisburg, seventeen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, her sister, Donna Bierly and her husband Walter of Jersey Shore and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard Lee Carson whom she married June 5, 1955 and who passed away Dec. 16, 2018 and two brothers; Richard and Tom Calhoun.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Monroeton United Methodist Church.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Monroeton United Methodist Church, 53 Church Street, Monroeton, PA 18832.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.
