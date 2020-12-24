Dorothy A. (Greeno) Austin, 92, of Troy, went home to her Lord and Savior on early Tuesday morning, Dec. 22, 2020, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy Arlene was born on Sept. 27, 1928 in East Troy to the late Caleb and Gladys (Allyn) Greeno. She attended Troy Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1946. On April 5, 1947 she married her soulmate, Edward “Mike” Austin in the Troy Baptist Parsonage. Together they shared 69 years of marriage before his death on Feb. 19, 2017. Dorothy was an 80-year dedicated life member of the East Troy Baptist church. She seen to most of the activities that were held at the church and served as a Deaconess, Trustee and Custodian. Dorothy was also a member of the Troy American Legion Auxiliary. She was employed as the Deli Manager at the Super Duper in Troy for many years until her retirement in 1995.
Dorothy will be remembered as an amazing cook and baker. Her delicious chocolate chip cookies were always a favorite with family and friends. She was able to fulfill a life-long dream of seeing the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas thanks to her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Bonnie Austin. Most importantly, Dorothy was a devoted family woman, always looking forward to time spent with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children; Larue (Carlene) Austin of Big Pond, Wesley Austin of Troy, Ronald (Bonnie) Austin of Columbia Cross Roads, Mickey (Barbara) Austin of Troy, Cinda Baumunk of Troy, Nadine (Tom) Furman of Big Pond and Julie (Jeff) Strope of Columbia Cross Roads, 18 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a sister; Shirley Kinsman of Troy, two sisters-in-law; Phyllis Austin, Edna Landon both of Canton, several nieces’ nephews, dear friends and neighbors.
Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was predeceased by a son Larry Austin, a grandson, Grant Furman and brother; Robert Greenough.
Due to the current pandemic and its restrictions; a private funeral service will be held at Dorothy’s beloved East Troy Baptist Church. Burial will be held in the Glenwood Cemetery at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, In Mrs. Austin’s name, may be directed to the East Baptist Church, P.O. Box 21, Troy, PA 16947 or Guthrie Hospice, 1 Hospital Dr. Towanda, PA 18848.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is in care of arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at; www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
