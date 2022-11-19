Dorothy “Dottie” Mae Burgess Kerr, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov 17, 2022. She was born on June 30, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Jesse and Jennie Burgess.
Throughout her life some of the places she lived in were Tunkhannock, Meshoppen, Sayre, and Wyalusing. Her early life was spent working on her father’s farm. After many other jobs she worked at the Kerr Funeral Home.
Dottie was very active and well loved in her local community. She was in the American Legion Auxiliary, was a Lioness, a member of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church, and the Women’s Auxiliary. Dottie loved being a leader for cub scouts, girl scouts, and was a Sunday school teacher.
Dottie’s life dream was to own and operate a restaurant. In 1986 her dream came true when she opened Mama D’s restaurant in Wyalusing. She proudly served breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Her recipes were from scratch and she created her own DD sauce. Her customers loved her homemade soups. It was a local place where family and friends liked to gather. Many costumers became family to Dottie.
Dottie’s favorite thing in life was her loved ones. She was known for making huge family feasts and having large holiday gatherings. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She greatly loved extended family camping trips.
She is survived by her children Kenneth Delbert Kerr Jr., of Beaumont, PA; Rebecca Jones (Fred), of Montrose, PA; Terry Kerr (Linda), of Meshoppen, PA; Jim Kerr, of Wyalusing, PA; Tina Oliver (Curt), of Troy, PA; and Lisa Kerr House (Jim), of Wyalusing, PA; her grandchildren Karl Kerr, Heather Hadsall, Brian Jones, Christine Burke, Adam Jones, Jason Kerr, Matthew Kerr, Jeffery Kerr, Sophia Oliver, Gabrielle Oliver, Maureen Putnam, Bryant House, and Hunter House, her great grandchildren Shawna Kerr, Konner Hadsall, Emily Hadsall, Kasie Jones, Joshua Jones, Micah Jones, Autumn Dias, Talon Dias, Raven Dias, Ivy Dias, Adalynne Jones, Aspen Jones, Montana Kerr, Caitlyn Kerr, Lila Kerr, Madison Kerr, Mason Kerr, Serenity Kerr, Kayleigh Kerr, Jaxson Kerr, and Raelynn Putnam, and great great grandchild Kassidy Jones. Also surviving is her sister, Doris Corby, and her brother, Richard “Smokey” Burgess (Chip) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jesse Burgess (1989) and Jennie Burgess (1996), and her sister Charlotte Johnson (1999).
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 12:00 Noon from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St, Wyalusing, PA. with Rev. Adam Barborich of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home, on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Graveside services will be held following the funeral at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Tunkhannock, PA.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in Dottie’s name to the Wyalusing United Methodist Church, 85 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
