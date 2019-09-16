Dorothy “Dotty” Norton, 78, of Shunk, Pennsylvania and life-time resident of Sullivan County, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at her home.
Dorothy Carolyn was born Oct. 14, 1940 in Forksville, Pennsylvania, to the late C. Lynwood and Helen Viola (Montague) Cott. Dotty grew up in Sullivan County where she attended school in Estella.
On Oct. 26, 1957 she married another Sullivan County native, Malyn D. Norton. Together they would make their home in Shunk and raise five children.
Dorothy was employed by the Canton’s Balmar Factory and later for Parker Hannifin Corp. for several years before retiring.
Dotty was talented at crocheting and would love to share handmade items with everyone special to her, especially family. A determined woman and sometimes outspoken, when something was to be known, she’d tell you. Dorothy will be remembered for being instrumental in saving the Shunk Post Office from closure. Dotty enjoyed country music. Traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada to attend music shows with husband, Malyn were always special times. She also loved to bake and garden, but her main interest was always caring for her family, which was everything to her.
Besides her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by a sister, Ann Louise Rinker, in 2014.
Surviving are: her devoted husband of nearly 62 years, Malyn; five children, Cindy Lynn Norton Nehls of Dushore, K. Michael Norton of Forksville, Lori Deane Norton of Shunk, Kelly Lee Norton of Bellingham, Washington, Peggy Sue (Rick) Savage of New Albany; grandchildren, Renee (Justin) Smithkors, Nicole Arment, Kimberly (Scott) Knoebel, Joshua Norton, Jamie (Tina) McBride, Kally McBride and Zachery Norton; great grandchildren, Conner, Cayden, Naliya, Naria, Arianna, Isabelle, Ian and Sydney; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a special care giver, Tami Trostle.
The family invites friends to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Endless Winds Fire Hall in Shunk. A memorial service in celebration of Dotty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be private.
The Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her beloved Endless Winds Fire Co., c/o 9721 Rt. 154, Unit 1, Shunk, Pa. 17768 or to a charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.