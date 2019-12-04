God took another angel home. Dorothy E. Moreland, 99, of Herrick Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Towanda Skilled Nursing. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, a daughter of the late Carl and Harriett Espe in Owego, New York. On Nov. 25, 1942 she married Bert Moreland in Owego New York.
Dorothy was always ready to help others and made quilts with her friends to give to the homeless. She also loved to read, spend time with her family playing with her too many to count grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also an avid gardener enjoying the outdoors as much as she could.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Moreland and brothers, George, Robert, Harry and Carl Jr. Espe.
Dorothy is survived by sons, Thomas and Sandy Moreland of South Carolina and Chauncey and El Moreland of Florida; daughter, Nancy and Craig VanOrder of Wyalusing, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At Dorothy’s request, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Tioga County Rural Ministries, 143 North Ave., Owego NY 13827 in loving memory of Dorothy E Moreland.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.
