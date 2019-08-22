Mrs. Dorothy F. Baker, age 90, of Camptown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Towanda Personal Care Home with her loving family at her side.
Dorothy was born on Jan. 12, 1929, in Dushore, one of eight children of the late Eugene E. and Bertha I. Snyder Fulmer. She graduated from Turnpike High School a member of the class of 1947.
She retired from GTE Sylvania in January of 1986 after 33 years of service
She married Donald Eugene Baker of Towanda, on July 13, 1973. They enjoyed 26 years of marriage before his passing on Friday, Aug. 6, 1999. They enjoyed many winters at their home in Winter Haven, Florida.
She was a member of the Camptown Community Church.
She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers around her home and was an avid quilter for as long as she was able. Dorothy’s greatest joy was being surrounded by her family where she was always found preparing large family meals. Dorothy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are three sons, Paul Mulcahy, Towanda, Michael (Beth) Mulcahy, Stevensville, James Mulcahy, Homets Ferry; three daughters, Linda (Lynmar) Chaffee, LeRaysville, Patricia “Pat” Detrick, Camptown, Maureen Ferris, Towanda; 14 grandchildren, Lynn (Brian) Jennings, David Chaffee, Jennifer Chaffee, Jeffrey (Stacy) Detrick, Megan Detrick, Shannon (JJ) Wheeler, Jesse Elliott, Sean (Laura) Mulcahy, Ryan Mulcahy, Daniel Ferris, Brandon Mulcahy, Eric Mulcahy, Shane (Katrina) Freeman, Heidi (Chopper) McCarty; step daughter, Karen (Kevin) Hammer, Bethlehem; step daughter-in-law, Karen Dotter Baker, Towanda; step brother, George Brown, Dushore; sister, Joanne Dunn, Dushore; and sister-in-law, Ruth Fulmer, Muncy Valley.
She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and second husband, she was predeceased by her first husband, the father of her children, Edward P. “Bud” Mulcahy Jr. on Sept. 14, 2008; three brothers, Carl E. Fulmer of Phelps, New York, in 1968; Glenn Fulmer of New Albany, in 1996; and Wayne L. “Sonny” Fulmer of Muncy Valley, on Feb. 9, 2019; three sisters, Geraldine Weisbrod Pehonich of Dushore, in 1996, Ruth O. Marshall of Dushore, on May 4, 2013, and Pauline E. Mulcahy of Monroeton, on Feb. 24, 2017. She was also predeceased by a step-son, Alan M. Baker of Towanda, on May 7, 2015; a son-in-law, Donald F. Detrick, on Feb. 27, 2018; a grandson, Justin Elliott on July 28, 2014; and a great-granddaughter, Gracie Anne Detrick on Nov. 5, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, with the Rev. William L. Westbrook Sr., her pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Camptown Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 23, 2019, until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or the Camptown Community Church, P.O. Box 96, Wyalusing, PA 18853 in loving memory of Dorothy Baker.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.