Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you, and quietly left us all. ... Surrounded by her loving family and those that meant the world to her, Dorothy Faye (Coleman) Johnson, 80, of Orwell Township, Rome, Pennsylvania, was welcomed into heaven’s gates on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Dorothy Faye was born on Sept. 23, 1939 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Fay Arthur and Olive Elizabeth (Williams) Coleman. She was a 1957 graduate of Northeast Bradford High School where she proudly was her class salutatorian. During her school years, Dorothy Faye participated with the school band, chorus, was a member of the FFA and was a cheerleader. On May 10, 1958 she married Harrison D. “Red” Johnson and together they have shared 61 years of memories and love.
Dorothy Faye was a loving, wife, devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to give and serve others. Dorothy Faye was a longtime member of the LeRaysville Chapter Order of Eastern Star No. 498 where she currently was serving as the Associate Matron and for many years served as Past Matron. She also was a devoted member of the West Warren Congregational Church — and many will remember her working the turkey suppers with her friends of the West Warren Ladies Aid.
Dorothy Faye also enjoyed fellowship and served as Queen Mum of the Holly-Ho Red Hatters. In addition, she also was a member of the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary. Dorothy Faye and Red loved to travel and cruising; in 2012 they took their children and grandchildren on a cruise to Bermuda — this will be a forever and lasting family memory. Although, her greatest pleasure was spent watching her grandchildren excel in sports and seeing their many accomplishments.
Dorothy Faye will be greatly missed by her husband of 61 years, Harrison D. “Red” Johnson; her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Amanda Johnson; her daughter, Sheila Johnson and Junior Yates all of Rome, Pennsylvania; her special grandchildren, Cameron Martin, Calla Brink, Madison Johnson, Cassie Johnson and Carter Johnson; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Brian Coleman of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Patricia Coleman of Georgia; an aunt, Cleola Mann of Hunnington, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Clyde Johnson of Palmyra, New York; sister-in-law, Carol (Charles) Reed of Little Meadows, Pennsylvania; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Dorothy Faye was predeceased by her parents, Fay Arthur and Olive Elizabeth Coleman; her siblings, Dean Coleman, Gary Coleman and Howard Coleman.
Abiding with her wishes, there will be no services. Memories, condolences, and photos may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to help others with their cancer journey by remembering Tracy’s Hope, P.O. Box 504, Apalachin, NY 13732, or to help the students at Northeast Bradford by remembering the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation, 526 Panther Lane, Rome, PA 18837, in loving memory of Dorothy Faye Johnson.
