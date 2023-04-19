Dorothy J. (Gruver) LaBadie, 86, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center. Dorothy was born December 4, 1936, in Stillwater, New Jersey to the late Jacob and Theresa (Martin) Gruver.
Dorothy graduated from Belvidere High School. She enjoyed reading and listening to the old country music. She loved cooking, baking and decorated the best cakes. Being raised on a farm, Dorothy knew the meaning of hard work. Most important to Dorothy was her family and their well-being.
Surviving Dorothy is her children; Paul Jr (Gina) LaBadie, Andrew (MaryEllen) LaBadie and Shawn LaBadie, her grandchildren; Paul Michael, (Michelle), Maria Frascella, Michael (Cassie), Brittany (Adam) Jones and Matthew and her great grandchildren; Nicholas, Sophia and Emma.
In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes there will be no services. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA is assisting the family.
