Mrs. Dorothy Louise Culver Snyder, age 88, of Mineola, TX, and formerly of Laceyville, PA, passed away on late Monday evening, May 10, 2021, at the Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX.
Lou, as she was commonly known to her family and friends, was born in Meshoppen, PA, on Jan. 25, 1933, a daughter of the late Orwin K. & Dorothy L. Gray Culver. Growing up in the Silvara area, near Laceyville, she graduated from the Laceyville High School as valedictorian of the class of 1951. She attended Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Nursing School and graduated in August of 1954 and became a registered nurse. She married Russell Sheldon “Skip” Hill Snyder of Laporte, PA, in Towson, MD, on March 4, 1954, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage before he passed away on April 3, 2004.
While living in the Buffalo, NY, area she worked in several hospitals as a registered nurse while going to night school at the University of Buffalo to obtain her BS in education. She worked as an emergency room nurse at Our Lady of Victory Hospital where both of her sons were born. Her oldest son graduated from the Air Force Academy with a BS in Astronautical Engineering and two years later she graduated in May 1981 with her BS the same day her younger son graduated with his BS in Chemical Engineering.
In 1982 Lou and Skip moved to Carrolton, TX, where Lou worked as the Manager of Utilization and Review for Plano Hospital and later for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. In 1995 Lou and Skip retired and moved to Mineola, TX, because it reminded them of their home in Pennsylvania.
However, retirement didn’t slow them down as they hit the road with their 5th wheel trailer and a Freightliner truck they affectionately referred to as “Big Boy”. Skip and Lou travelled the country during the summer months and then “wintered” again back in Mineola.
Surviving: two sons and daughters-in-law, Jay Russell and Jennifer Snyder, Alexandria, VA, Richard Wayne and Karen Snyder, Trinity, FL; two granddaughters, Katelyn Michelle Snyder, Kelly Nicole Snyder; great-grandchild, Zoe Murr; two brothers, Robert Culver, Angola, NY, Philip Culver and wife Betty Swingle, Vernon, PA; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Robert English, Laceyville, PA; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Stansbury and Nancy Hill, Elysburg, PA, Orlen and Vera Hill, Parlin, NJ, William Snyder, Silver Creek, NY; three sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Geraldine and Charles Hart, Shamokin, PA, Rebecca Snyder and William Anderson, Indiana, PA, Barbara Culver, Black Walnut, PA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, David Gary Culver, Sr. on Feb. 17, 2009.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Robert W. Brown, former pastor of the Laporte United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain Ash Cemetery, Laporte, PA, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Skip.
Family and friends may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA on Thursday afternoon, May 20, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77230 or to the Christus Trinity Mother Francis Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, 703 S. Fleishel Ave., Tyler, TX, 75702 in loving memory of Dorothy Louise Snyder.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
