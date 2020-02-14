On the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Dorothy M. Smithgall of Canton passed away peacefully at Bradford County Manor surrounded by her loving family. She was 97 years of age. Born Nov. 15, 1922 in LeRoy Township, she was the daughter of Wesley and Alma (LaMont) Mott. Dorothy was a graduate of Canton High School where she had been involved with the school’s music program, playing the cello and singing with the glee club. While still in high school she met Raymond Smithgall at the home of his aunt, Gladys Tarbox, where Dorothy was employed at the time. A romance soon developed, and they were married June 27, 1942. Upon returning from their honeymoon Ray received notification that his Army Air Corps unit was being deployed. For the duration of the war Dorothy was employed at a defense plant in Elmira, working on the Norden Bomb Site. She quickly rose to the position of supervisor. After the war the Smithgalls purchased their lifelong home on Montague Street in Canton. There they raised their three children and shared 56 years until Ray’s passing in 1998. Dorothy had a career outside of the home, which began with the position of operator for the Canton & LeRoy Farmers’ Telephone Co. back when all phone calls had to go through the operator. Later, she worked at Canford Manufacturing Co. where she worked her way up to supervisor.
Dorothy was a soft-spoken classy lady with a warm, friendly smile. She took pride in her home and community and made every effort to beautify them. She was a member of the Shade Tree Commission and was personally responsible for planting 200 trees, as well as the establishing Morse Park. She was an active member of the Friends of the Green Free Library, and Dorothy and Ray were chosen Couple of the Year. She was an active member of the Village Improvement Association who honored her with the Woman Of The Year award. She was Past Worthy Matron of the former Canton Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, taught an exercise class at the Canton Senior Center for many years and loved to garden. She was also skilled at making decorative arrangements from pine cones and other wild vegetation.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Thomas (and Barbra) Smithgall of Lancaster; daughter, Mary Beth (and Tom) Schoonover of Canton; daughter-in-law, Julianne Smithgall of Wellsboro; grandchildren, Eric (and Angela) Schoonover of Canton, Emily (and Todd) Williams of Seattle, Washington, Maren (and Greg) Brown of Denville, New Jersey, Ian Smithgall (and Veronica Bechtold) of Seattle, Lauren (and Lee) Preston of Canton, Cameron (and Marissa) Smithgall of Ephrata; nine great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott and her husband, Raymond.
Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Canton Ecumenical Parish, 103 N. Center Street, Canton. Service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Laura Kyler officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. The family will provide the flowers and suggests that memorial contributions be directed to the Canton Shade Tree Commission, c/o Amy Seeley, 4 N. Center Street, Canton, PA 17724, visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.