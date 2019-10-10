Dorothy M. Warner Murray of 311 Third Street, Towanda, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was born Feb. 1, 1929 in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Elmira, New York, to Victor and Beatrice (Young) Warner.
Dorothy graduated from Troy High School and Dermal Way Beauty School. Dorothy always had a creative side and greatly enjoyed gardening, reading, and painting. Her creative expressions were shown beautifully, especially at Christmas time, with her painted angels and carved Santas. Before retirement, Dorothy had worked for First National Bank, Farmer’s Home Administration and Sol Spitulnik Fire Equipment, a business she shared with her husband George. On Dec. 12, 1976, Dorothy married the love of her life, George B. Murray. They were able to share 25 years together until George’s passing in 2002.
Dorothy is survived by her brother-in-law, Alfred Zyga of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina; special nieces, Alana (Walt) Dewey of Troy; Jeannie Jo (Gregg) Ball of Salsbury, North Carolina; nephew, Gary (Nori) Warner of Troy; treasured friends, Betty and Francis Rineer, Sharon Lasco, and Veronica “Ronnie” Greenland all of Towanda; former daughters-in-law, Mary Dyer and Katrina Murray both of Towanda; Dorothy’s step-grandchildren, Jonathan (Eileen) Murray, Wyalusing, AJ (Brett) Murray, San Jose, California, and Stephanie (Kurt) Thompson, Portland, Connecticut; and great step-grandchild, Paitlyn Gilmore.
Besides her husband, George, Dorothy was pre-deceased by her cherished daughter, Gail; son-in-law, Irwin Williams; her parents; her sister, Jean Zyga; step-father, Walt Wolfe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allan and Judy Warner; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chester and Marie Murray.
As per Dorothy’s request, there will not be any memorial services. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery, in Troy. Memorials may directed to Towanda Public Library or the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
