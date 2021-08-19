On the afternoon of Monday, August 16, 2021, Dorothy Mae Paris of Grover passed away peacefully at her residence with her beloved family at her side. She was 71 years of age. Born September 5, 2021 in Blossburg, she was the daughter of Ira and Edna
Weisbrod) Heinze. Dorothy was a member of Troy High School Class of 1969, and was the wife of Robert Paris. In her youth Dorothy played field hockey and enjoyed roller skating. In more recent years she enjoyed knitting, cooking and being with family.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, at home, sons David Paris of Grover & Terry (& Joella) Paris of Gillett, stepsons Stephen (& Pam) Paris of Middlebury Center and Brian (& Kim) Paris of Sayre, stepdaughters Sandy (& Keith) Llewellyn of Tunkhannock and Kim Chisman of Canton, brothers Robert (& Brenda) Heinze and James Heinze, and sisters Helen Kalmbach and Ruth Ann Hufford, 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Edna Heinze, brother Aldean Heinze, stepson Scott Paris and granddaughters Christina Paris and Heaven Ives.
Viewing will be from 1 to2 PM Monday the 23rd at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton. Service to follow at 2 PM with Pastor Will Strunk officiating.. Interment will follow in Grover Cemetery. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
