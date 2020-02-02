Dorothy Morningstar, 90, of Waverly, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 29, 2020.
She was born on April 20, 1929, in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edna Dawson Brown and Roy Dawson.
Dorothy was well known in the area for being a Singer sales representative and seamstress. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling around the United States. She visited all 48 Continental U.S. States. She worked as a cook for hunting parties and forest ranger assistant in the northwest with her husband.
Later in life she was a member of the Sayre Sons and Daughters of Italy. She organized the shuffleboard leagues for many years and participated in many other events and activities there. She also worked for many years at the local Tioga County elections.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Diane “Dee” Brenner; son, Scott Snyder; daughter-in-law, Vinny Snyder; grandson, Ian Presnell and he beloved dog, Sparky.
She is predeceased by her husband, Rodney “Yummy” Morningstar; mother and step-father, Edna and Bruce Brown; father, Roy Dawson; brother, Harold Dawson and her beloved dog, Bege.
A party to celebrate Dorothy’s life will be held at the Sayre Sons and Daughters of Italy on Feb. 8 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Dorothy’s name can make one to Stray Haven Humane Society on 194 Shepard Road in Waverly, New York.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira Street, Sayre. For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences they may do so by visiting thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.