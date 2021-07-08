Dorothy Nettie Watson Terry, age 83, of Bath, NY died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Taylor Health Center. She was named Dorothy Nettie after her maternal grandmother Jeannette Kimball. She was born in Snedekerville, PA (now Columbia Cross Roads) the daughter of the late Ivan and Ruth Watson. Dorothy grew up on the Watson Homestead Dairy Farm in Columbia Cross Roads and graduated from Troy High School in 1955. Dorothy started her working career at Izard’s Department Store in Elmira, NY. In 1972 (until 1986), she became the co-owner of Glen Harbor Marina in Watkins Glen, NY where she lived for 17 years. She had many other jobs over the years that included working for Troy Meatpacking in Troy, PA and the Corning Glass Store (retail) in Watkins Glen. In 1990 she moved to Bath, NY where she lived in Lake Country Estates and made a lot of wonderful friends.
She is predeceased by her twin sister Doris who died at infancy and her siblings, Harol Watson, Velma Roy Beach, Merle Watson and sisters-in-law, Beverly Watson and Lucille Watson.
Dorothy married Roy John (Jack) Terry on March 30. 1957 and gave birth to Cheryl Sue Terry born June 28, 1958 (died June 30, 1958) and Sharon Kay Terry, born April 28, 1960 (died May 9, 1960).
On Feb. 20, 1964 she gave birth to her miracle baby, Connie Jo Terry of Prattsburgh, NY, retired teacher of Avoca Central School (2019) and currently employed at Steuben Prevention Coalition, Bath, NY and GST BOCES. She is also survived by her siblings; Roy Watson of Troy, PA, Eleanor (James) Boor of Columbia Cross Roads, PA and Linda (Luther) Wrisley of East Smithfield, PA.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan’s Funeral Home in Bath, NY on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 2 — 3 pm. A memorial service will follow at 3 pm at the funeral home.
