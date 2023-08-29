Dorothy P. Stone, 83, of Canton Township, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born in Sayre on April 27, 1940, a daughter of the late Leland and Anna (Dexter) Pratt. She attended Troy Area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1958. On July 23, 1961, Dorothy married Lawrence Stone at her family’s home. Together they shared 62 years of loving marriage and raised four children. She was a member of the North Street Church in Canton where she enjoyed worship and helping wherever she could.
Dorothy loved canning goods for her family and friends to enjoy. A very giving lady, Dorothy dedicated her life helping and caring for others. She got so much joy out of helping family, friends and anyone that she could. Dorothy was a true matriarch of her family and will be truly missed.
Surviving is her husband, Lawrence at home, children, Brenda Stone of Canton, Larry (Barb) Stone of Towanda, James Stone and Tami (Elwin) Barnes all of Canton, grandchildren, Drake, George and Samuel, brothers, Gerald Pratt of Granville, Paul (Patty) Pratt of Burgettstown as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents Dororthy was predeceased by her brothers; Miles Pratt and Richard (Joyce) Pratt, and her sister-in-law, Marjorie Pratt.
A time of visitation will be held from 3 – 4 P.M. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the North Street Church, 177 North Street, Canton, PA 17724. A service to celebrate the life of Dorothy will follow at 4 P.M. with her pastor Keegan Wight officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton in assisting the family with arrangements. Please share your memories of Dorothy and condolences to her family at ww.pepperfuneralhomes.com
