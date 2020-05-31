Mrs. Dorothy Regina Stoddard, age 87, of Sugar Run (Sciotavale), PA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2020, at home with her loved ones at her side.
Dorothy was born November 23, 1932, in New Albany a daughter of the late James X. Finan (July 29, 1960) and Blanche (O’Neill) Finan Adams (January 4, 1996). She graduated from Dushore High School as a member of the class of 1950. She worked many years on the farm with her husband, as a nurse’s aide at the old Tyler Memorial Hospital in Meshoppen; she also cleaned homes in the Dushore area. In addition, she worked many years as a cook for a catering business, and working for the Wyalusing Area School District in the cafeteria.
On September 30, 1950, she married Martin Joseph Stoddard, who predeceased her on July 17, 1988.
Dorothy was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish (St. Mary’s) in Wyalusing. She was a devout Catholic. She also loved watching EWTN every day while praying her rosary and watching the daily Mass.
Dorothy enjoyed collecting teapots; she loved putting puzzles together, collecting praying hands, playing aggravation, cards and scrabble. Her greatest joy was her family, and she cherished the hours spent with them. In her earlier years, she loved to travel and crochet.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. All who knew her will miss her.
Surviving is a daughter Leona C. (James) Fitzgerald, (891 Grant Hill Rd, Sugar Run, PA 18846) a son Steven H. Stoddard,(1006 Grant Hill Rd, Sugar Run, PA 18846) a daughter Marilyn M. (Larry) Burke of Sugar Run; sister, Theresa (Brian) Tourscher of Mechanicsburg PA, sister-in law Hila Hunsinger of Elmira, NY; seven grandchildren, Angela (Robert) Smyser of Mechanicsburg PA, Eric Fitzgerald of New Cumberland, PA, Shanda (Benjamin) Elicker of Dushore, Lyndeana Stoddard (Pat Klein) of Dushore, John (Angeline) Burke of Tunkhannock, Kelly (Brandon) Everhardt of Toronto, Canada, Matthew Burke (Sarah Ehrmentraut) of Greenland NH; ten great-grandchildren, Ben and Noah Smyser, Emily, Miranda and Kendall Klein, Sophie, Jack and Ian Burke, Luke and Sarah Everhardt. Dorothy is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law Gertrude (Vose) Stoddard (1959) and Hiram Stoddard (May 13, 1963), a three day old infant daughter, Janet Mary Stoddard (October 13, 1966), a brother Robert E. (Bob) Finan (March 29, 2014), a sister Darleen Stoddard (August 11, 1984), three brothers-in law Lahman L. Stoddard (March 21, 2018), Roy William Stoddard (May 14, 2017), Richard G. Hunsinger (April 21, 2005) two sisters-in-law Betty R. Finan (May 18, 1998) and Rita Ann Stoddard (September 12, 2011).
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Peter Tran and Rev. Philip S. Rayappan concelebrating. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore, PA.
Family and friends are invited to a drive by visitation on Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020, from 8:00 AM until 9:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, PA. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles, as they pay respects to Dorothy’s family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 245 State Street, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or Helping Hands Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Wyalusing PA 18853 made in memory of Dorothy Stoddard.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
