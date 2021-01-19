Doug Pratt, 78, passed away peacefully at home under Hospice care on Jan. 17, 2021 following complications of Parkinson’s Disease, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Fake) Pratt.
Doug was born on May 15, 1942 in Hanover, New Hampshire, the son of Howard and Elizabeth (Gilchrist) Pratt. He graduated from Sunapee High School in a class of 12, made up of six boys and six girls. He joined the Navy in 1960 and retired as a Cryptologic Technician Maintenance Senior Chief after serving 20 years. He was stationed overseas in Turkey, Panama and Japan, as well as several stateside locations. He served six months aboard the ship USS Georgetown. He received his associate degree at Florida Junior College at Jacksonville, Florida while serving in the Navy. He started and ended his naval career in Pensacola, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy, and daughter, Marsha Pratt Davis (Bryan) of Catonsville, Maryland; and sister, Linda Pratt (Paulette Jerpe) of Denver, Colorado; two step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Michael “Mike” Pratt.
Doug met his wife, Nancy, through Modern Western Square Dancing and they married on Valentine’s Day in 1974 in Jacksonville, Florida and have spent 46 years happily square and round dancing ever since. They also enjoyed traveling to many states and interesting sites together in their unique 1968 Ultra Van camper. Two of their most memorable accomplishments were climbing Mt. Fuji together in 1975 and serving on a mission trip to Kodiak, Alaska in 2003. Doug, Nancy and Marsha moved to Coryland in 1980 after searching and finding their beautiful “Breezy Acres,” also known as their “house with a view.”
Doug was a 40-year member of the Grand Paraders Square Dance Club of Troy, Pennsylvania. He was a 39-year member of the Sylvania Lions Club, where he was treasurer for many years and received the Melvin Jones Award, the highest honor conferred to a Lion in recognition of humanitarian efforts. He was a 40-year member of Coryland Church, where he served in many various positions, including elder and treasurer.
Due to COVID concerns, a celebration of Doug’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Sylvania Lions Club, Box 5, Sylvania, PA 16945.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Troy, PA.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.