Heaven gained another angel, Douglas C. Young, 63, of Burlington, Pennsylvania went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon, March 4, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre following an extended illness.
Douglas Charles was born in Troy on November 11, 1958; he was one of three children of the late Charles D. and Shirley (Garrison) Young.
Doug grew up in the East Smithfield area and graduated in 1977 from the former SRU High School.
He was a dependable hard-working man that was a great mentor to many young people. Doug would help anyone in need and would gladly, “give the shirt off his back,” as the saying goes. On June 17, 1984, he married the former JaNell Schill of Burlington. Together they raised three children and shared 37 loving years together. He was a member of the East Smithfield Fire Company as well as an EMT until he transferred to the Troy Fire Company following marriage. Doug was an active lifetime member of the Troy Fire Department and the Troy Fire Police Association, where he served as a former Captain. He remained a proud supporter of both, though declining health hindered his activity in most recent years.
Doug held many jobs over the years from; making pizzas, farming, mechanic but most of his life he was a truck driver. He loved trucking especially when family was riding along. Doug drove for nearly 30 years with Pelton’s, Bennett’s and Meshoppen Stone. Throughout the years, he enjoyed visiting and meeting new people. Doug made friends easily and acquired many over the years. He was a prankster and loved joking around with a keen sense of humor that would often make people laugh.
Doug was the most honest, straightforward man you would ever meet, but at the same time was also a big teddy bear with a sensitive heart as well.
Family was Doug’s life, and he was a devoted husband, father and Grandpa. Grandchildren were his everything and he held a different bond with each of them.
Surviving is his wife, Nell at home, three children, Adam Douglas Young of Wetona, Cody Mikel’ (Carrie) Young of Elmira NY, Rayme Ellen Young (Brady Prouty) both of Burlington, five grandchildren, Malcolm “Bugs”, Mikel’ “Mikey”, Johnathon “John-John”, Destiny “Des”, Lucas “Lukie”, a sister, Bonnie Avery, his mother-in-law, Karen Schill, three sisters-in-law, Joetta Aten, Stephanie Schill, Anna Morgan-Schill, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, Donnie “Dipper” Martin, Clair Gunning, his fur buddies, Cooper and Brewster.
Besides his parents, Douglas was predeceased by his brother, Dale Young, his father-in-law, Ernest Schill Sr., two brothers-in-law, Jack Avery, Ernest “Punter” Schill Jr. and a nephew, Christian Morgan.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Doug’s life will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Troy Fireman’s Hall, 88 Firehouse Dr. Troy, PA 16947. A time of fellowship and a luncheon will immediately follow at the hall at 1 p.m. A private burial will be held in the Wetona Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers and because of Doug’s active involvement with the Troy Fire Company, please consider making a memorial donation in his memory to the Oscoliuwa Fire and Hose Company, 88 Firehouse Dr, Troy, PA 16947.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA is assisting Mr. Young’s family with arrangements. Please share your memories and condolences with Doug’s family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
