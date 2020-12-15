A limb has fallen from our family tree that says grieve not for me, but remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong …. With his family at his side, Douglas E. Moore, 65, of Orwell Township, Rome, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday evening, Dec. 13, 2020.
Doug was born on March 16, 1955, a son of Norma (Gore) and the late Clarence E. Moore. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School Class of 1973. Following graduation, Doug was employed by Osram-Sylvania/GTP where he continued to work for over 40 years until he retired in 2011.
On July 16, 1977, Doug married Susan King and together they welcomed two sons Aaron and Dustin. A life-long resident of Orwell, Doug had a passion for hunting and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved to be able to spend time at the pond, reflecting on life’s greatest blessings. Following retirement and to keep busy, Doug formed many friendships while working at Stateline Auto — he always looked forward to attending local car shows.
Doug will be greatly missed by his wife of 43 years, Susan K. Moore; his son and daughter-in-law, Dustin and Jenn Moore; his mother, Norma Moore; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Linda Moore, Brad and Kathy Moore; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Madeline and Kenneth King Sr.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Steven Allen. Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Doug was predeceased by a son, Aaron Douglas Moore; his father, Clarence Moore; paternal grandparents, Charles and Fern Moore; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth King Jr.
Abiding with the family’s wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Doug’s family by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfunerlachapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to a charity of one’s choice in loving memory of Douglas E. Moore.
