Born June 13th 1942 passed away at the Veterans Hospital in Bath Ny on July 7th 2022. Douglas was born in Blossburg Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Wolfe in 2021 and earlier by his parents Lloyd and Helene Wolfe. Douglas is survived by his siblings Dennis Wolfe (Mary), Gloria West (Thomas), Michael Wolfe (JoHanna), Marsha Wolfe, Sheila Bourdage (Leon), Karen Wolfe and Pamela and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his children Winifred (Jason) Flood , Kevin (Brittany) Wolfe, Michael (Wendy) Campbell and his grandchildren Madison, Sophia, Carter, Loegan, Graysen and Alayna.
Douglas served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1960-1964. He earned his living for most of his life driving truck. He was awarded his High School Diploma from Southside High later in life as recognition for his military service. He was a volunteer fireman and enjoyed everything cars, trucks and big equipment. He leaves behind his loving family but will never be forgotten. Rest in peace Dad, we love you and will always keep you in our hearts.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Doug’s service will be held there following visitation at 1:00 PM. Interment with full Military Honors will follow in Fitzsimmons Cemetery, Southport, NY.
In lieu of flowers people can also make donations in memory of Douglas and directed to the Vietnam Veterans of America War Museum, 1200 Davis St. Elmira NY 14901.
