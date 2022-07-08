Douglas MacArthur Harkness, 80, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, on the family farm near Melvern, Kansas. He was born on May 1, 1942, in Elmira, New York, the son of Clarence and Gladys (Keeler) Harkness.
Doug, as he was known, had grown up in Troy, Pennsylvania and then had been around the Kansas City area since 1970.
Doug graduated from Troy High School in 1960 and then served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963 when he was discharged at the rank of E-5. He came to Kansas and attended Calvary Bible College from 1970 to 1973. He worked in Direct Mail Communications and retired as a Production Manager.
On November 1, 1963, Doug was united in marriage to Connie Lee Hendershot in Pine City, New York. To this union three sons were born, Michael, Jonathan and Daniel.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gladys.
Doug is survived his wife, Connie of 57 years; his three sons, Michael (Laura) Harkness of Camden Point, Missouri, Jonathan (Jodie) Harkness of Overland Park, Kansas and Daniel (Tammi) Harkness of Kearney, Missouri; his two sisters, Judith (Larue) Thorp and Sandra (Duane) Mattocks; his three brothers, David (Barb) Harkness, Donald (Deborah) Harkness and Dean (Keri) Harkness; nine grandchildren; one soon to arrive great-grandchild; other relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Doug were held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Monday, June 27 at the Cross Points Church, 6824 Lackman Rd. Shawnee, KS. 66217.
