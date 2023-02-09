Douglas Wayne “Doug” Williams, 56, of Sheshequin Township, PA passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home. Doug was born in Towanda, PA on December 23, 1966, the son of Jack D. Williams and Pamela M. Williams. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1985 and continued his education at the Lincoln School of Welding. Doug was employed by Valley Energy in Sayre for 24 years and by D&R Steel in Wysox for 10 years before becoming self employed as a welder.
He was a member of the Towanda Gun Club, Monroeton Gun Club, AM Vets, Asylum Township, and Towanda VFW Post No. 1568. Doug enjoyed the outdoors and fishing.
He is survived by his son, Jack Tyler Maloney Williams of Sayre, his parents, Jack D. Williams and Pamela M. Williams of Wysox, brother, Robert “Bob” Williams of Wysox, sister, Nancy Kunkle and husband Bill of Towanda, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend, Mary Bennett of Franklindale.
He was predeceased by his stepson, Bryon Bailey in 2017.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting Doug’s Family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
