Dr. Allen Alper passed away on January 11, 2023 due to complications following heart surgery. He was born in New York, New York to Pauline and Joseph Alper. He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Alper; two sons Allen Alper Jr., and Andrew Alper; three grandchildren: Allen Alper III, Abby Alper and Asa Alper; and his brother, Jay Alper.
Dr. Alper graduated from Brooklyn College and received his PhD from Columbia University in Economic Geology and Petrology, at the age of 23. Dr. Alper’s thesis made revolutionary advancements in Petrology.
From Columbia, he was hired by Corning Glassworks, where he received over 30 patents for his research. He made the controversial and groundbreaking discovery that minerals behave like liquids at high temperature, under high pressure. He compiled and edited a collection of academic books on phase diagrams of high temperature oxides.
From Corning, Dr. Alper went to GTE Sylvania, which was later acquired by OSRAM. First, Dr. Alper was made Chief of Research and Development for GTE Sylvania’s Chemical and Metallurgical Division. Then, he was promoted to President of Walmet in Detroit MI, which he turned from a losing venture to a very profitable company. Finally, Dr. Alper returned to the Chemical and Metallurgical Division, as Manager and Vice President. He managed the Towanda Headquarters and GTE operations across America and internationally. His peers called him Omnific, able to make anything.
He served on the Pennsylvania Business Roundtable and was instrumental in President Reagan’s release of the US Strategic Tungsten Reserve.
Dr. Alper also served on Elmira College’s Board of Trustees. He served on the Board of Directors of Citizens and Northern Bank. He also served on Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s Board.
Dr. Alper founded Metals News, an online journal for metals and mining across the globe. He served as Editor-in-Chief and Chairman until his passing.
While at Metals News, Dr. Alper served on the Board of Largo Resources Ltd. He also served on Prospect Ridge Resources’ Board as well as Providence Gold Mines’ Board.
There will be a gathering at the Corning Country Club, on March 10th from 12:30PM to 2:30PM. Please email your RSVP to RSVP@AlAlper.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.