Dr. Charles Richard Driscoll, 88, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda. He was a committed teacher of 30 years, a classical pianist, and a church organist. Son of the late Lawrence and Clara Driscoll of Towanda, Charles was born July 13, 1931. He attended Saint Agnes Elementary and was graduated from Towanda High School with First Honors in the class of 1949. At Mansfield State College he earned his bachelor’s degree with majors in both music and in literature and also applied majors in both piano and in pipe organ. He did graduate work at Penn State University and held graduate degrees from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, Mount Saint Mary’s University, Maryland, and Wesleyan University, Connecticut. He further attended Colloquiums at Cornell University, Misericordia University, and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Having chosen a career in education, Dr. Driscoll taught in the Pennsylvania Austin School District, in the Northeast Bradford School District, and in the Mansfield University Department of Music.
He concurrently maintained a private studio practice at his Towanda Musical Arts Studio where he taught music theory and trained piano and organ students at all levels. He was then church organist at Saints Peter and Paul and organist-choirmaster at Christ Episcopal in Towanda and at Trinity Church in Athens. Dr. Driscoll also served as judge for the Pennsylvania Federation of Music Clubs, the National Guild of Piano Teachers, and the Baldwin Piano and Organ Competitions of Elmira, New York.
In 1982, Charles and Catherine S. Lopatofsky of Troy, were married at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton. They resided in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Charles became recognized as a professional pianist. In 1983, while serving on the Board of Directors of the National Federation of Music Clubs, Dr. Driscoll was named National Chairman of the NFMC Junior Composers Department.
Assisting him as Vice-Chair was his wife, Catherine and together they directed for ten years the National Junior Composers Contest which awards cash prizes annually to talented teenage composers across the USA. They both were also members of the Federation Concert Chorus that performs at all NFMC National Conventions. Dr. Driscoll next served as Chairman of the Past Presidents Assembly of the Florida Music Club of Palm Beach. Moving back to their Towanda home in the year 2000, Charles and Catherine were commissioned Eucharistic ministers through the Pastoral Formation Institute of the Diocese of Scranton. They assisted in their home parish of Saints Peter and Paul. It was in 2013 that Charles was sadly bereaved by the death of his loving wife following 31 years of devoted marriage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St., Towanda, with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. There are no visitation hours. Contributions in memory of Dr. Charles Richard Driscoll may be directed to Saint Agnes School, 102 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
