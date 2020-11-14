Dr. Clarence Albert Scott, DO, 68, a 23 year resident of Lee County, Florida, formerly of Troy, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Naples, Florida. He was born Oct. 22, 1952 in Troy.
Clarence was a treasured member of the communities of both Troy, and the Fort Myers/Cape Coral, Florida, area during his 38 years of medical practice as a family practitioner. He is remembered by his family as a caring husband, father, and grandfather who always placed their needs in front of his own. His patients remember Dr Scott as an exemplification of a vanishing breed of physicians, where he treated every patient as if they were a member of his own family.
Clarence graduated from Troy High School, then attended Mansfield University, Graduated with a degree in Medicine at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1981. He held the office of President for Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association in 1993. He later earned his degree in Master of Business Administration at the University of South Florida in 1997.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Becky May Scott of Fort Myers, Florida; mother, Hazel Ashton of Columbia Cross Roads; three children, John Scott (wife, Brittany) of Moore Haven, Florida, Michael Scott (wife, Jamie) of Labelle, Florida, and Clinton Scott (fiancé, Ashlee Pavel) of Fort Myers; mother-in-law, Jeannette May of Canton; three sisters, Vicki Tyler (husband, Wayne) of Jacksonville, Florida, Pamela Huffstetler of Suffolk, Virginia, and Robin Coyle of Sayre; five grandchildren, Mason, Wylon, Pierce, Wrenley, and Casin; several nieces and nephews; as well as, Nip his treasured dog.
Clarence was preceded in death by his father Clarence A. Scott, Sr.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church 18841 FL-31, North Fort Myers, FL 33917 with Joshua Dorcey officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Dr. Clarence Albert Scott, DO are suggested to Florida Osteopathic Medical Association- Student Scholarship Fund “In Memory of Clarence A. Scott, DO” 2544 Blairstone Pines Drive Tallahassee, FL 32301 (850) 878-7364 – Office OR American Nurses Foundation- Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses “In Memory of Dr. Clarence A. Scott, DO” https://givetonursing.networkforgood.com/projects/96756-support-nurses-today
Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.
