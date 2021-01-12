Dr. Donna J. Corbin (Haflett), 72, of Fawn Township passed on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Roxbury, New York, she was the oldest daughter of Pauline Swingle and the late Norman Haflett. She grew up in Alba, Pennsylvania, on a dairy farm, where she roamed the fields with her beloved horse Nancy. She was a graduate of Canton Area High School, class of 1966. She then attended Temple University in Philadelphia and went on to graduate from Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1973. Donna was a dedicated optometrist for 40 years. She started with a practice in her home in Morrisville, New York and later continued and ended her career in her practice in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
She was a very active member of Center United Methodist Church, in Fawn Township, where she was a Sunday school teacher and youth group leader. She was an active member and past president of the Tarentum Area Lions Club.
She loved all of her animals and taking care of them, including her horses, chickens and her sidekick, Flynn. She loved crafts and making personal gifts for everyone she loved. She also had a passion for gardening and everything outdoors, including a special talent for weeding.
Our mom touched so many lives and showed us a path of how to live and most importantly how to love. She guided her grandchildren to a life of exploration, adventure, love of God and caring for others above all else. She nurtured love for all she came across and was a shepherd to her family and her animal friends, who most certainly wept at her passing.
She wouldn’t want us to be sad, because she is in a much better place now. She would want us to celebrate her life. With these challenging times we are gathered as a family to mourn our loss. We plan to have a huge celebration of her life in the summer when we can hopefully gather together. All those who knew and loved her are not only welcomed but expected (wearing purple of course) to come and share stories of her life, her impact and her endless well of love.
We’ve heard a lot about heaven gaining and angel but it’s more than that. Heaven gained an angel with access to the VIP room.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Norman Haflett; step-father, William Swingle; daughter, Kelly Corbin; and grandson, Landon Peterson.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Gordon Corbin; her siblings, Robert Haflett (Linda), Jane Porter (Larry, and David Haflett (Darlene); her children, Dr. Amy (Corbin) Peterson and her husband Dr. Jeff Peterson, Kara (Corbin) Perry and her husband Jay Perry and Ryan Corbin and his wife Jessica Corbin; her grandchildren, Madelyn and Carter Peterson, Kelly and Ellie Gould, Triston Perry, Rylan, Reegan, Colton and Owen Corbin, Scarlett and Clark Peterson.
In lieu of flowers or gifts we ask to donate to the Cancer Research Institute in her honor. We can only hope to help find a cure for this awful disease. <https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/3077123><https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/3077123>ise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/3077123 <https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/3077123>.
Arrangements were entrusted to to the Fox Funeral Home, Inc. Saxonburg, Pennsylvania. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.