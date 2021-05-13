Dr. Jorge Antonio Tramontana, 89, passed away on May 7 in Atlanta, GA after a brief illness. He was surrounded by family members, including his wife of 62 years, Noel Hatton Tramontana.
Originally from Lima, Peru, Dr. Tramontana immigrated to the U.S. in 1957 to study medicine. As a resident, he practiced at Mercy Hospital in New Orleans and at Grady Memorial and Emory University in Atlanta. He received his training in vascular surgery at the University of Pennsylvania and was the recipient of a research grant from National Institutes of Health early in his career. Most of his career was spent in Philadelphia and Swarthmore, PA, and in Monroe, LA where he was one of the first physicians to perform laparoscopic vascular procedures when the technology was new.
For several years before his retirement, he practiced with the medical group Physician Care in Towanda, PA. He spent his free time on the computer reading medical journals or outdoors feeding the birds and enjoying the hilltop view from his home.
Dr. Tramontana was preceded in death by his parents Juan Rodrigo and Hectoria Tramontana . He is survived by his wife Noel and seven children—Lisa Tramontana of Baton Rouge, LA; Dr. Jane Tramontana-Vallat of Charlotte, NC; Karen Tramontana and husband Tim Walsh of New Orleans; Tony Tramontana and wife Kathy of Monroe, LA; Patti Tramontana and husband David Gribbin of Swainsboro, GA; Michael Tramontana and wife Rachel of Atlanta, GA; and David Tramontana and wife Amanda of Atlanta, GA.
He is also survived by 18 grandchildren—Alex Kleinpeter and wife Cathy Sung, Daniel Kleinpeter and Victoria Kleinpeter; Christian Vallat and Nicolette Vallat; Camille Walsh-Weibel and husband Matt Weibel, Amelia Walsh, Devon Walsh and wife Emily; Brandon Tramontana, Gabrielle Tramontana and Elise Tramontana; Rhys Gribbin and Rhianna Gribbin; Vaida Trepsas and Arya Tramontana; Nora Tramontana and baby brother (on the way) Trevor Tramontana.
Services took place on May 10 at Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Atlanta, where Dr. Tramontana and his wife were married in 1958. The Rev. Monsignor Henry Gracz officiated. Burial took place at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA.
