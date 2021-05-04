Dr. Robert A. Jannone passed away on April 30, 2021 at the age of 77 of Cancer.
He was a lifelong educator. He was principal and superintendent of schools of the Canton Area School District. He loved Canton and was a strong proponent of Warrior Pride.
Dr. Jannone is survived by his wife, Joan, of 54 years and formerly an English teacher with the Troy Area School District.
He is also survived by his sons, CSM, Ret. Darryl Jannone and Mark S. Jannone, business manager of the Canton Area School District. He was also very proud of his two daughters-in-law, Mrs. Theresa Farrell Jannone and Mrs. Kay Deitrick Jannone. He is also survived by four grandsons, Robert A. Jannone II, Anthony T. Jannone, Brian V. Jannone and Tyler J. Jannone. Also two sisters, Sheila Cozza, who predeceased him and Darlene Coats, who is currently living in New Jersey.
Private funeral arrangements have been made with Morse and Kleese Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Canton’s own “Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone” (KCFCA) and/or any Canton Warrior based athletic or academic program such as Live Stream, FFA, NHS, sports programs, etc.
(morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.