On the evening of Saturday June 26, 2021, Drake G. Morse passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident. Drake was born on Aug. 11, 1954 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of Dean Stanley and Myra Guthrie Morse. Drake was a 1972 graduate of Canton Area High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice from Mansfield University. In 1978 he married Lucinda Kilmer Morse and they had three children, Nikolas, Kylie and Lauren, and were married until 2000.
After they were married, they moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where they owned and operated Total Eclipse Record Store until 1989. In 1990 they relocated to Pennsylvania, where he resided for the remainder of his life. After returning to Pennsylvania, Drake began working in the insurance business and went on to own the Drake G. Morse Insurance Agency, where he operated offices in Blossburg and Coudersport.
Drake excelled in high school athletics, being a part of the football, basketball and baseball teams. He was a member of the 1972 NTL basketball championship team. He continued to follow athletics and was a passionate Green Bay Packers fan. He was raised in the Canton Presbyterian Church.
Drake was a social member of the Morris Run American Legion Post 167 and the Wellsboro VFW. He was an avid music fan and enjoyed any concert he had the chance to attend. Drake also enjoyed getaways to the family cottage in Orangeville and any chance to play a game of rings. Drake enjoyed spending time with family and friends, but especially enjoyed time he spent with his grandchildren.
Drake was predeceased by his father, Dean (1991); his mother, Myra (2009); and his brother, Dale (2005).
He is survived by his children, Nikolas of Austin, Texas, Kylie of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania and Lauren of Mansfield, Pennsylvania; a brother, David (Ruth) of Canton, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Dedric and Bridgette; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Cindy.
Visitation will be held 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, with a funeral service directly following at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the education fund of his grandchildren, via First Citizens Bank, c/o Kylie Morse or to the Canton Area School District Basketball Booster Club. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
