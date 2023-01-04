Duane Castle, 62, well-known resident of Canton, went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, January 1, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family by his side.
Duane Bradley was born June 1, 1960, in Troy, one of seven children to Harold and the late Glecia (Porter) Castle. He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1978. On June 27, 1981, Duane married the former Lori Jerkes in the East Canton United Methodist Church. Together they shared 41 loving years of marriage and raised three children. Always a hard worker, Duane never had idle hands. Shortly following graduation, he was employed by the former Eastern Milk Producers in Canton. He then went on to operate Duane’s Tire at his parent’s home near Beech Flats, until moving to Maryland where he became a successful carpenter. When returning to his hometown of Canton in 1994, Duane was employed by Greg Jones and subsequently became self-employed in the carpentry business. In 2001, Duane and Lori embarked on their true passion, the House of Light foster home for children in Canton and Towanda. He also owned and operated veal barns for several years until acquiring the former Rausher’s Service Center in Canton and establishing Castle’s Automotive until 2012. Recently, Duane was employed by the Gas and Oil industry as a Water Transfer Technician. He was a member of the East Canton United Methodist Church, a life member of Canton’s Innes Hose Fire Company, served on the Canton Borough Council and was a Past President of the Canton Area School Board.
Duane loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and camper. He was a NASCAR fan, rooting for the Bodine Brothers, Mark Martin and in earlier days enjoyed racing locally with Danny Bolt and the Buck Family. He could often be found tinkering on projects around the house and throughout life worked on and possessed many classic cars. Most important in life was the love he shared with his Lord and beloved family.
Surviving is his wife; Lori Castle, father; Harold Castle, children; Andy (Rebecca) Castle of Canton, Amanda (Justin) Jones of Wyalusing and Bradley (Fallon) Castle of Canton, Ohio, grandchildren; Wesley and Carson Castle, Dawcin, Sara and Austin Jones, Andrew, Tyler and Leo Wertz, siblings; Dale (JoAnn) Castle, Norm (Cathy) Castle, Randy (Darlene) Castle, Luann (George) Seeley, Craig Castle and Tim (Carol) Castle all of Canton, mother-in-law; Alice Jerkes of Tioga Center, a brother-in-law; Tony Jerkes of Waverly as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Besides his mother, Duane was predeceased by a nephew; Chad Castle and his father-in-law, Emil Jerkes.
Duane’s family invites friends to call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. The funeral service and celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with his close friends, Dale and Dustin Harper officiating. In maintaining to Duane’s expressed wishes, burial will be private for immediate family members in the Beech Flats Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a charity close to Duane’s heart, The New Beginnings and Rehab, C/O 8607 Rt. 414, Canton, PA 17724
Please share memories of Duane and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
