Duane E. McClure, age 73, of Blossburg, PA, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro, PA. He was born on August 8, 1949 in Troy, PA, a son of William and Doris (Gates) McClure. Duane was married to Leota (Chilson) McClure. He worked in auto detailing for Ralph’s Service Center and later Cole and Burd. Duane was a member of Canoe Camp Church of Christ. He enjoyed the demolition derby and tractor pulls specifically garden tractors. Duane was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam war.
Duane is survived by his wife; three sons, Brian McClure of Blossburg, PA, Kevin (Linda) McClure of Mansfield, PA, and Michael McClure of NY; a daughter, Rachel Eminhizer McClure of Kylertown, PA; two grandchildren, Christopher Isacc Eminhizer, Michael Joseph Eminhizer; three brothers, Jack McClure of Ulster, PA, Bradley (Gail) McClure of East Troy, PA, and Eric McClure of Wellsboro, PA; and a sister, Emily Chilson of Canton, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10:00am at Canoe Camp Church of Christ 1103 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. Burial will take place in Bath National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA to assist the family with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
