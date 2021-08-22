Duane F. Pepper, 87, well-known resident of Monroeton, Pennsylvania (Franklin Township) passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at his home.
Duane Fred, lovingly known as “Pep,” was born on Oct. 27, 1933, to the late Fred and Emma (Manley) Pepper. He attended Canton Area High School and was a graduate of the class of 1950. On Dec. 20, 1963, he married Naomi (Kuhnle) Lawrence in the former Mountain Lake United Methodist Church. They shared 55 wonderful years of marriage until Naomi’s passing on March 3, 2019. In 1976, Duane established Pepper’s Body Shop near his home in Franklin Township, where he continued staying busy until the time of his death. In earlier years, Pep also assisted with daily operations on the family’s dairy farm with his boys and wife, Naomi.
Duane was an extremely hard worker and according to his family, “he was always working.” Pep was a perfectionist when it came to yard work and he so enjoyed mowing and weed eating. Tinkering was another favorite talent of Duane’s, fixing anything he could for himself, family or friend alike. He loved to visit, lend a story or two, and perhaps, “just tell it like it was.” Anyone who knew Duane, will remember his work ethic and the ability to get things done. Pep will be dearly missed by all that had the opportunity to know him.
Surviving are: a daughter; Linda (Dave) Livingston of Williamsport; two sons, Russell (Nancy) Lawrence and Ronald (Jackie) Lawrence all of Monroeton; three- grandchildren, Chad (Courtney), Chesnea (David) Lynn, Jill (Shawn) Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Liam, Max, Josie, Molly, Michael, Paissia and Jenna; a special nephew, Owen Pepper; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents and wife, Duane was predeceased by: daughter-in-law, Bonnie Lawrence; a uncle and aunt, George (and Bea) Pepper and a nephew, Leon Pepper.
A private memorial service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Mr. Pepper’s name to the Windfall United Methodist Church, 132 Coolbaugh Hill Road, Granville Summit, PA 16926 or the Burlington United Methodist Church, 62 Berwick Turnpike, Burlington, PA 18814.
Please share memories and condolence with family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
