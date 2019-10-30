Duane G. Hunter, 86, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1933, in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Milton D. and Pearl G. (Kunzman) Hunter.
Duane grew up during the Depression, his meals consisted of fried potatoes six days a week, so after the Depression era, he never ate fried potatoes again. He was a 1951 graduate of Athens Area High School. Duane loved school sports, followed them his whole life, and was a historian on both Athens and Sayre sports. He attended the PIAA State Track Championships 50 times. Duane was a member of both the Athens and Sayre Hall of Fame Selection Committees.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. Following his return from the military, Duane was employed with Corning, Inc. as a quality control inspector, until his retirement. Duane loved to travel, and he achieved his bucket list by visiting and spending at least one night in every state. He was a member of the Sayre Historical Society from its inception and served in the past as vice president. Duane was a life member of the Bradford County and Sullivan County Historical Societies.
He is predeceased by his wife, Norlene Hunter; daughters, Pearl English and Kathy Hunter; and brother; Fred Hunter.
Duane is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Manville and Denise Hunter of Hollywood, Florida, and John and Michelle Hunter of Athens, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Tanayia and Josh Queen of Hollywood, Florida, Marshawn Hunter of Hollywood, Florida, and Kameron Hunter of Hollywood, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pennsylvania.
