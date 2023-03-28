Duane Gerald Woleslagle, 71, of Monroeton (Mountain Lake) passed on Thursday March 23, 2023.
Duane was born on July 10th, 1951 in Sayre, PA. He was the son of the late Albert M. and E. Louise (Allen) Woleslagle. Duane graduated from Troy High School in 1969, where he then continued his education to earn a degree in Heavy Equipment Operations from Williamsport Area Community College. Duane began his career in a partnership with his dad running the family farm. He and Sally also began their journey as foster parents during this time. He served as the Burlington Township Supervisor. He worked at Eastern Milk Company. He then worked as a temporary employee for PennDOT where he was then hired full time from 2001 until his retirement in 2018. While employed with PennDOT, Duane obtained various equipment certifications from the Department of Transportation and attended foreman school. During his retirement he took part time employment with the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority in Burlington as a truck driver and he spent lots of time with his son Jacob at his business, Jake’s Farm Repair, where Duane deemed himself as the “parts guy” and enjoyed making trips to Lancaster to pick up what was needed for the business. When Duane wasn’t working, he enjoyed riding his custom Trike around the county and attending many car and bike shows. He enjoyed making popcorn at the Troy Football games to support the Troy Music Boosters. He also enjoyed his time spent up at the Troy Vets Club with his dear friend and former farmhand, Harold Joiner.
Duane is survived by his wife, Sally (Ross) Woleslagle and his children: Glenn “Buddy” Woleslagle of Troy, PA, Jacob (Stephanie) Woleslagle of Monroeton (Mountain Lake), PA, Eryn Odell of Quakertown, PA, Susan (Shawn) Warman of Limerick, PA, Kendra Woleslagle of Monroeton , PA, Markesh Woleslagle of North Towanda, PA, Shamyrah (Seth) Baker of Towanda, PA, Cyani Woleslagle of Altoona, PA, Shahmar Woleslagle of Monroeton, PA and bonus son Scott (Shirley) Supulski of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. He is also survived by his five grandchildren which he very much adored: Dylan Michael, Kyla Grace, Taya Lyn, Parker Jay, and Carter Michael. He is also survived by his siblings A. Allen (Gale) Woleslagle of Williamsport, PA, Joann L. (David) Wright of Laceyville, PA, and Gary M. (Sharon) Woleslagle of Montoursville, PA and 7 nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Carol Woleslagle of Monroeton, PA.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will be in the Mountain Lake Cemetery, Burlington Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Troy Music Boosters in memory of Duane Gerald Woleslagle. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
